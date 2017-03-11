Sports Listen

Devin Booker hits winning shot, Suns beat Mavericks 100-98

March 11, 2017
DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker hit a 17-footer with a second left to give the Phoenix Suns a 100-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Booker scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half. He twice made tying baskets in the last 2 minutes. After the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews missed a 3-point attempt, Booker hit the winner.

The Mavericks failed to get off a shot before time expired.

Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points — 19 in the first half — and added 11 rebounds for Dallas. Harrison Barnes also scored 23 points for the Mavericks, making a career-high 13 free throws in 14 attempts.

The Suns have won four of six. They ended Dallas’ four-game winning streak.

T.J. Warren scored 16 points for Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe had 12, and Alan Williams 10.

