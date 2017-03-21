Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 6

|Arizona
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Ngron 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Ijmes lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dann.Oh lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lckhart 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Owngs rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Brnstin rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sprtman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|C.Rvero 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vrtigan cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|St.Vogt dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maxwell ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Arcia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mrincov rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hzlbker cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|M.Smien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gebbert ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Prmelee 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Wlker sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Herum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Mrzilli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|8
|Totals
|41
|6
|14
|5
|Arizona
|001
|000
|252—10
|Oakland
|210
|011
|001—6
E_Alcantara (1), Plouffe (3), Semien (2). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Healy (4), Davis (4), Vogt (4), Parmelee (2). 3B_Owings (2), Chapman (2). HR_Cron (1). SB_Semien (2), Davis (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|McFarland H, 1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Walker
|4 2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Godley
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wilhelmsen W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Madson H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Detwiler L, 1-1 BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Bragg
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Kurcz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Walker, Godley, Detwiler, Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Garrett Patterson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:19. A_7,412