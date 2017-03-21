Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 6

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Ngron 2b 3 2 1 0 M.Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
S.Ijmes lf 0 0 0 0 Dann.Oh lf 2 0 0 0
K.Marte ss 3 1 1 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 1 1 0
Lckhart 2b 1 1 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 2 0
C.Owngs rf 3 0 2 0 R.Healy 1b 2 1 2 0
Brnstin rf 1 1 0 0 Sprtman 2b 2 0 0 0
Dscalso 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 1 2
C.Rvero 3b 1 1 0 0 Vrtigan cf 2 0 1 1
Innetta c 3 1 1 0 St.Vogt dh 3 1 1 0
Freeman c 1 1 1 1 Maxwell ph 2 0 1 0
O.Arcia lf 4 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0
Alcntra ss 1 0 1 2 Mrincov rf 2 0 0 0
Hzlbker cf 4 1 1 2 M.Smien ss 3 1 0 0
Gebbert ph 1 0 0 0 Prmelee 1b 1 0 1 0
Ke.Cron 1b 4 1 2 3 R.Davis cf 3 0 1 1
T.Wlker sp 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 1 0
M.Herum ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 1 2 1
Mrzilli ph 1 0 0 0 Lvrnway ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 10 10 8 Totals 41 6 14 5
Arizona 001 000 252—10
Oakland 210 011 001—6

E_Alcantara (1), Plouffe (3), Semien (2). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Oakland 9. 2B_Healy (4), Davis (4), Vogt (4), Parmelee (2). 3B_Owings (2), Chapman (2). HR_Cron (1). SB_Semien (2), Davis (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
McFarland H, 1 1 3 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 2 1 1 0 1
Walker 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 4
Godley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Wilhelmsen W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Manaea 5 3 1 0 1 5
Madson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle 1 2 2 2 0 1
Detwiler L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 2 0
Bragg 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Trivino 2-3 0 2 2 3 1
Kurcz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Walker, Godley, Detwiler, Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Garrett Patterson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:19. A_7,412

