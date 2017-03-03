Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 1

March 3, 2017
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 3 0 1 0
Hnnmann cf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes cf 1 0 0 0
A.Almra cf 3 0 1 0 Peralta rf 2 0 1 0
Cratini c 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas pr 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Drury 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 Gebbert rf 1 0 0 0
Montero c 3 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 3 0 0 0
Galindo 3b 1 0 0 0 K.Dugan lf 1 0 1 0
M.Szczr rf 3 1 1 0 Hzlbker dh 2 1 0 0
C.Young 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ph 1 0 0 0
Androli dh 3 0 0 0 K.Marte ss 3 0 1 0
T.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 1 1 0
Kwasaki ss 3 0 1 1 Freeman c 0 0 0 0
J.Prdie 1b 3 1 1 3
K.Ngron 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 29 3 6 3
Chicago 000 010 000—1
Arizona 030 000 00x—3

LOB_Chicago 3, Arizona 5. 3B_Szczur (2). HR_Pridie (1). SB_Vargas (1), Negron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Buchanan L, 0-1 2 2 3 3 1 2
Corcino 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rollins 2 0 0 0 0 2
Medina 2 1 0 0 1 2
Rosscup 1 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Miller W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 6
Delgado H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Burgos H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 3
Chafin H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bracho H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gibson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sherfy S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Medina (Freeman), Burgos (Young).

WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:34. A_13,309

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 1
