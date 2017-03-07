Sports Listen

Doyle re-signs with Colts before hitting free agency

By master
March 7, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed backup tight end Jack Doyle, keeping him off the free-agent market.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Doyle had the best season of his four-year career in 2016. He finished with 59 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He has 94 catches, 793 yards and eight TDs in his career.

The Colts claimed the Indy native and former ball boy for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers off waivers from Tennessee on Sept. 1, 2013.

New general manager Chris Ballard called Doyle a “consummate professional.”

The news comes the same day another Indy native, offensive lineman Joe Reitz, announced his retirement.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

