Dragic, Heat roll to 105-88 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Miami Heat breezed to an easy victory a night after going down to the wire, beating the New York Knicks 105-88 on Wednesday night.

Reserve James Johnson added 18 points for the Heat, who began play eighth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Indiana for seventh as they continue a second-half surge that could carry them to the postseason.

Josh Richardson finished with 17 points as Miami (37-38) improved to 26-8 since an 11-30 start.

Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who were eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight season since winning the Atlantic Division in 2012-13. Carmelo Anthony was scoreless in the first half and finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The Knicks fell for the ninth time in 11 games.