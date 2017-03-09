Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Blackhawks Sums

Ducks-Blackhawks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 11:32 pm < a min read
Share
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Boll, ANA, (roughing), 6:10; Panik, CHI, (high sticking), 14:35; Manson, ANA, (slashing), 14:35; Getzlaf, ANA, Major (fighting), 17:12; Panik, CHI, Major (fighting), 17:12; Getzlaf, ANA, served by Kase, (instigator), 17:12; Getzlaf, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:12.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Perry 12 (Bieksa, Shaw), 17:44. Penalties_Oduya, CHI, (interference), 3:53; Seabrook, CHI, (high sticking), 11:45.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 2-12-12_26. Chicago 19-12-12_43.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 12-7-2 (43 shots-43 saves). Chicago, Crawford 26-14-3 (26-25).

A_21,838 (19,717). T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brandon Gawryletz.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Blackhawks Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.