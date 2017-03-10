Sports Listen

Ducks-Blues Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:04 pm < a min read
Anaheim 2 0 1—3
St. Louis 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 30 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 0:12. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 28 (Getzlaf, Vatanen), 11:59. 3, Anaheim, Wagner 4 (Boll, Fowler), 18:12.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Reaves 4 (Stastny, Schwartz), 4:17.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, Stastny 18 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 0:25. 6, Anaheim, Silfverberg 19 (Rakell, Bieksa), 9:24 (pp). 7, St. Louis, Edmundson 2 (Bortuzzo, Allen), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-6-14_26. St. Louis 13-13-9_35.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 23-16-8 (35 shots-31 saves). St. Louis, Allen 25-18-3 (26-23).

A_19,358 (19,150). T_2:36.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Bryan Pancich.

