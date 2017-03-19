Sports Listen

Ducks close in on Sharks in division race with 2-1 victory

By JOSH DUBOW
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 12:58 am < a min read
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Eaves and Jakob Silfverberg scored goals and the Anaheim Ducks kept pressure on San Jose in the Pacific Division race with a 2-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday night.

The Ducks bounced back from a shootout loss the previous night at home against Buffalo to win the final regular-season matchup between the California rivals and move within four points in the division race. San Jose has one game in hand.

Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves.

Logan Couture scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who have lost consecutive home games in regulation for the first time since early November. Martin Jones made 25 saves.

