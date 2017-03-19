Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Sharks Sums

Ducks-Sharks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 1:07 am < a min read
Share
Anaheim 1 1 0—2
San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Anaheim, Eaves 24 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 0:39. 2, San Jose, Couture 25 (Marleau, Thornton), 19:13 (pp). Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 6:30; Kesler, ANA, (roughing), 13:53; Ward, SJ, (roughing), 13:53; Ward, SJ, served by Haley, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:53; Montour, ANA, (high sticking), 17:53; Fowler, ANA, (tripping), 18:29.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 20, 13:29. Penalties_Ward, SJ, (tripping), 14:55.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (interference), 5:40; Haley, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:40.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-12-4_27. San Jose 8-12-14_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Bernier 15-7-3 (34 shots-33 saves). San Jose, Jones 32-18-6 (27-25).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:19.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Lonnie Cameron.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Sharks Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.