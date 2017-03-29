Sports Listen

Duke, who was Big Ten commissioner for 18 years, dies at 88

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 6:36 pm < a min read
Wayne Duke, the former NCAA executive who later served as commissioner of the Big Ten for 18 years, has died. He was 88.

Duke’s family notified the Big Ten on Wednesday that he had died. He had been living in Barrington, Illinois, and had been in declining health.

After serving for 11 years as assistant to Walter Byers, the first NCAA executive director, Duke became commissioner of the Big Eight conference in 1963 at the age of 34. He became Big Ten commissioner in 1971 and retired in 1989.

Duke guided the Big Ten through the first stages of great growth in television coverage of college football. He also served on the NCAA men’s basketball committee as the tournament expanded from 32 to 40 to 48 teams.

