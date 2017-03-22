Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Duke's Jayson Tatum declares…

Duke’s Jayson Tatum declares for NBA draft after 1 season

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 2:37 pm < a min read
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is leaving Duke after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Tatum’s expected decision Wednesday in a Twitter post. Team spokesman Cory Walton says Tatum plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return to his college team.

Tatum was second on the team in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3). He scored in double figures in all but three games, and scored at least 15 in his last six.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

He’s the 10th Duke player to turn pro after his freshman year, and the eighth since 2011 — a run that started with Kyrie Irving. The Blue Devils have had at least one one-and-done player on the roster in each of the past four seasons.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Duke's Jayson Tatum declares…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.