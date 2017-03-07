Sports Listen

Dulin’s clutch steal, FTs help Alcorn State fend off MVSU

March 7, 2017
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Denzel Dulin made a game-saving steal and hit two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining as Alcorn State fended off Mississippi Valley State 63-60 in the opening round of the Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Dulin finished with 13 points and A.J. Mosby led with 17 as second-seeded Alcorn State (17-13) advances to the quarterfinal round in Houston on Friday, facing either No. 6 seed Jackson State or No. 3 seed Southern.

MVSU (7-25) won three in a row just to make the tournament and looked to keep going. Trailing by 10 with just under three minutes left, Marcus Romain turned an Alcorn turnover into two points and did it again with 1:51 left, scoring after an Isaac Williams steal and dish. Rashaan Surles hit a 3 and Romain a layup and the Delta Devils made it a 61-60 game with 45 seconds left.

Romain had the ball after yet another Braves turnover but Dulin stepped up to steal and hit the free throws.

Romain led MVSU with 29 points and Surles 17.

