Duquesne basketball coach Jim Ferry fired after 10-22 season

By
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 3:45 pm < a min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Duquesne has fired basketball coach Jim Ferry after five seasons, with the school struggling to get out of the Atlantic 10 cellar.

Ferry went 60-97 with the Dukes, including 10-22 this season. Duquesne went just 3-15 in the A-10 to finish last in the 14-team league. The Dukes were never better than 10th in the A-10 under Ferry.

The lone bright spot this season came in December when Duquesne upset rival Pittsburgh in the annual City Game. It was the Dukes’ first victory in the annual series since 2000.

Athletic director Dave Harper said Monday men’s basketball is “paramount” to the school’s goal of becoming a “highly valued” A-10 member. Harper will lead a national search for Ferry’s replacement.

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

