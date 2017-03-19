Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dwight Clark says he…

Dwight Clark says he has ALS, suspects football a cause

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 11:21 pm < a min read
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dwight Clark says he has Lou Gehrig’s disease and suspects playing football might have caused the illness.

Clark announced Sunday on Twitter that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease that attacks cells that control muscles. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver linked to a post on his personal blog detailing his ALS diagnosis, but the site crashed Sunday night, apparently from an overflow of traffic.

Clark says he’s been asked if his football career caused his ALS. He says, “I don’t know for sure. But I certainly suspect it did.” He encourages the NFL and the players’ association to work together in making football safer.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The 60-year-old Clark says he’s lost significant strength in his left hand and also has weakness in his right hand, midsection, lower back and right leg. He says he “can’t run, play golf or walk any distances” and that “picking up anything over 30 pounds is a chore.” He adds “that the disease seems to be progressing more slowly than in some patients.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Health News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dwight Clark says he…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.