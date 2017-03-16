Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dwyane Wade out for…

Dwyane Wade out for rest of season with elbow injury

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 1:06 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade will miss the rest of the season with a fractured right elbow.

The Bulls said an MRI revealed the fracture. Wade was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He collided with Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph and said after the game that he felt his elbow pop.

Wade averaged 18.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in his first season with his hometown Bulls. But the homecoming has been marred by a 32-36 record that has the Bulls out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference amid discord in the locker room.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games. They next play at Washington on Friday.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dwyane Wade out for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.