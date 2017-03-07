Sports Listen

East Carolina hires Keith Gaither to coach wide receivers

March 7, 2017
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina has hired Keith Gaither to coach its wide receivers.

Coach Scottie Montgomery announced the addition to his staff Tuesday.

Gaither has been in coaching for 20 years and is leaving a Temple staff he just joined in January. He was at Army in 2015 and ’16, and coached at Ball State before that.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

