East Carolina hires Keith Gaither to coach wide receivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina has hired Keith Gaither to coach its wide receivers.

Coach Scottie Montgomery announced the addition to his staff Tuesday.

Gaither has been in coaching for 20 years and is leaving a Temple staff he just joined in January. He was at Army in 2015 and ’16, and coached at Ball State before that.

___

Advertisement

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org