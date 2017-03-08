Sports Listen

Eaves gets shootout winner, Ducks rally past Predators 4-3

By GREG BEACHAM
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 1:08 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Eaves scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round, and Jonathan Bernier capped a 24-save performance with a perfect shootout in the Anaheim Ducks’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Rickard Rakell scored the tying goal late in the second period for the Ducks, who rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits for a key victory in their playoff surge. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim.

Filip Forsberg scored a short-handed goal and Pekka Rinne made 39 saves for the Predators, who have lost three straight.

Colin Wilson and Ryan Ellis scored early goals as the Predators opened a three-game California road trip with their fifth straight regular-season loss at Honda Center.

The Associated Press

