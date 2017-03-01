Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Brampton 55 32 16 3 4 71 200 189
Manchester 55 30 15 6 4 70 212 194
Adirondack 54 29 15 6 4 68 195 170
Reading 55 32 20 1 2 67 202 163
Wheeling 54 27 21 6 0 60 184 173
Elmira 55 10 37 7 1 28 120 211
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 36 12 2 3 77 193 153
Greenville 56 31 20 4 1 67 191 188
Orlando 56 28 19 6 3 65 207 200
South Carolina 56 30 23 2 1 63 171 161
Cincinnati 58 29 25 4 0 62 162 172
Atlanta 54 21 25 6 2 50 179 208
Norfolk 54 20 30 4 0 44 153 201
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 55 39 13 2 1 81 231 153
Fort Wayne 55 33 15 5 2 73 205 165
Quad City 55 31 22 0 2 64 171 166
Kalamazoo 55 27 24 1 3 58 158 175
Tulsa 58 25 28 5 0 55 163 187
Wichita 53 16 33 3 1 36 145 209
Indy 55 15 36 2 2 34 136 220
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 56 38 14 1 3 80 216 160
Allen 57 35 17 3 2 75 228 167
Idaho 55 30 18 5 2 67 187 174
Alaska 53 27 18 2 6 62 173 171
Missouri 54 26 21 2 5 59 178 181
Utah 55 25 24 4 2 56 170 193
Rapid City 55 21 26 8 0 50 177 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brampton 3, Adirondack 0

Reading 4, Elmira 3

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.

Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

