ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Brampton
|55
|32
|16
|3
|4
|71
|200
|189
|Manchester
|56
|30
|16
|6
|4
|70
|213
|196
|Adirondack
|54
|29
|15
|6
|4
|68
|195
|170
|Reading
|55
|32
|20
|1
|2
|67
|202
|163
|Wheeling
|54
|27
|21
|6
|0
|60
|184
|173
|Elmira
|56
|11
|37
|7
|1
|30
|122
|212
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|36
|12
|2
|3
|77
|193
|153
|Greenville
|56
|31
|20
|4
|1
|67
|191
|188
|Orlando
|56
|28
|19
|6
|3
|65
|207
|200
|South Carolina
|56
|30
|23
|2
|1
|63
|171
|161
|Cincinnati
|58
|29
|25
|4
|0
|62
|162
|172
|Atlanta
|54
|21
|25
|6
|2
|50
|179
|208
|Norfolk
|54
|20
|30
|4
|0
|44
|153
|201
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|39
|13
|2
|1
|81
|231
|153
|Fort Wayne
|55
|33
|15
|5
|2
|73
|205
|165
|Quad City
|55
|31
|22
|0
|2
|64
|171
|166
|Kalamazoo
|55
|27
|24
|1
|3
|58
|158
|175
|Tulsa
|58
|25
|28
|5
|0
|55
|163
|187
|Wichita
|53
|16
|33
|3
|1
|36
|145
|209
|Indy
|55
|15
|36
|2
|2
|34
|136
|220
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|56
|38
|14
|1
|3
|80
|216
|160
|Allen
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|228
|167
|Idaho
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|187
|174
|Alaska
|53
|27
|18
|2
|6
|62
|173
|171
|Missouri
|54
|26
|21
|2
|5
|59
|178
|181
|Utah
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|170
|193
|Rapid City
|55
|21
|26
|8
|0
|50
|177
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 3, Adirondack 0
Reading 4, Elmira 3
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 2
Elmira 2, Manchester 1
Kalamazoo at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.