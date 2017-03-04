ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|57
|31
|16
|6
|4
|72
|216
|198
|Brampton
|56
|32
|17
|3
|4
|71
|204
|194
|Adirondack
|55
|29
|16
|6
|4
|68
|195
|172
|Reading
|56
|32
|21
|1
|2
|67
|204
|166
|Wheeling
|55
|28
|21
|6
|0
|62
|187
|175
|Elmira
|57
|11
|38
|7
|1
|30
|124
|217
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|54
|37
|12
|2
|3
|79
|200
|155
|Greenville
|57
|32
|20
|4
|1
|69
|198
|193
|Orlando
|57
|28
|20
|6
|3
|65
|212
|207
|Cincinnati
|59
|30
|25
|4
|0
|64
|164
|172
|South Carolina
|58
|30
|25
|2
|1
|63
|177
|173
|Atlanta
|55
|21
|26
|6
|2
|50
|181
|215
|Norfolk
|55
|21
|30
|4
|0
|46
|158
|203
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|39
|13
|2
|1
|81
|231
|153
|Fort Wayne
|55
|33
|15
|5
|2
|73
|205
|165
|Quad City
|56
|31
|22
|1
|2
|65
|173
|169
|Kalamazoo
|57
|29
|24
|1
|3
|62
|166
|181
|Tulsa
|59
|26
|28
|5
|0
|57
|166
|189
|Wichita
|54
|16
|34
|3
|1
|36
|147
|212
|Indy
|56
|15
|36
|3
|2
|35
|138
|223
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|58
|40
|14
|1
|3
|84
|228
|166
|Allen
|58
|36
|17
|3
|2
|77
|231
|168
|Idaho
|57
|32
|18
|5
|2
|71
|191
|175
|Alaska
|55
|28
|19
|2
|6
|64
|179
|178
|Missouri
|55
|26
|22
|2
|5
|59
|179
|184
|Utah
|57
|26
|24
|5
|2
|59
|177
|199
|Rapid City
|57
|21
|28
|8
|0
|50
|178
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 7, Orlando 5
Cincinnati 2, Adirondack 0
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4
Manchester 3, Reading 2
Norfolk 5, Elmira 2
Florida 7, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT
Tulsa 3, Wichita 2
Allen 3, Missouri 1
Alaska 3, Utah 2, OT
Colorado 5, South Carolina 4
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.