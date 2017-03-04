Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:13 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 57 31 16 6 4 72 216 198
Brampton 56 32 17 3 4 71 204 194
Adirondack 55 29 16 6 4 68 195 172
Reading 56 32 21 1 2 67 204 166
Wheeling 55 28 21 6 0 62 187 175
Elmira 57 11 38 7 1 30 124 217
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 54 37 12 2 3 79 200 155
Greenville 57 32 20 4 1 69 198 193
Orlando 57 28 20 6 3 65 212 207
Cincinnati 59 30 25 4 0 64 164 172
South Carolina 58 30 25 2 1 63 177 173
Atlanta 55 21 26 6 2 50 181 215
Norfolk 55 21 30 4 0 46 158 203
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 55 39 13 2 1 81 231 153
Fort Wayne 55 33 15 5 2 73 205 165
Quad City 56 31 22 1 2 65 173 169
Kalamazoo 57 29 24 1 3 62 166 181
Tulsa 59 26 28 5 0 57 166 189
Wichita 54 16 34 3 1 36 147 212
Indy 56 15 36 3 2 35 138 223
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 58 40 14 1 3 84 228 166
Allen 58 36 17 3 2 77 231 168
Idaho 57 32 18 5 2 71 191 175
Alaska 55 28 19 2 6 64 179 178
Missouri 55 26 22 2 5 59 179 184
Utah 57 26 24 5 2 59 177 199
Rapid City 57 21 28 8 0 50 178 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 7, Orlando 5

Cincinnati 2, Adirondack 0

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4

Manchester 3, Reading 2

Norfolk 5, Elmira 2

Florida 7, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Allen 3, Missouri 1

Alaska 3, Utah 2, OT

Colorado 5, South Carolina 4

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

