ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|58
|31
|16
|7
|4
|73
|217
|200
|Brampton
|56
|32
|17
|3
|4
|71
|204
|194
|Reading
|57
|33
|21
|1
|2
|69
|206
|167
|Adirondack
|56
|29
|17
|6
|4
|68
|197
|175
|Wheeling
|56
|28
|22
|6
|0
|62
|190
|179
|Elmira
|58
|12
|38
|7
|1
|32
|130
|220
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|55
|38
|12
|2
|3
|81
|204
|155
|Greenville
|58
|32
|21
|4
|1
|69
|201
|198
|Orlando
|58
|29
|20
|6
|3
|67
|217
|210
|Cincinnati
|60
|31
|25
|4
|0
|66
|167
|174
|South Carolina
|58
|30
|25
|2
|1
|63
|177
|173
|Atlanta
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|181
|219
|Norfolk
|56
|21
|31
|4
|0
|46
|161
|209
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|56
|40
|13
|2
|1
|83
|234
|153
|Fort Wayne
|56
|34
|15
|5
|2
|75
|209
|168
|Quad City
|57
|32
|22
|1
|2
|67
|179
|170
|Kalamazoo
|58
|29
|25
|1
|3
|62
|166
|184
|Tulsa
|60
|26
|28
|5
|1
|58
|168
|192
|Wichita
|55
|17
|34
|3
|1
|38
|150
|214
|Indy
|57
|15
|37
|3
|2
|35
|139
|229
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|58
|40
|14
|1
|3
|84
|228
|166
|Allen
|59
|37
|17
|3
|2
|79
|235
|170
|Idaho
|57
|32
|18
|5
|2
|71
|191
|175
|Alaska
|55
|28
|19
|2
|6
|64
|179
|178
|Missouri
|56
|26
|23
|2
|5
|59
|181
|188
|Utah
|57
|26
|24
|5
|2
|59
|177
|199
|Rapid City
|57
|21
|28
|8
|0
|50
|178
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4
Manchester 3, Reading 2
White House prepping government reorg executive order
Norfolk 5, Elmira 2
Florida 7, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT
Tulsa 3, Wichita 2
Allen 3, Missouri 1
Alaska 3, Utah 2, OT
Colorado 5, South Carolina 4
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Reading 2, Manchester 1, OT
Florida 4, Atlanta 0
Orlando 5, Greenville 3
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0
Elmira 6, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 3, Adirondack 2
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Allen 4, Missouri 2
Quad City 6, Indy 1
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled