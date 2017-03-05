Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 58 31 16 7 4 73 217 200
Brampton 56 32 17 3 4 71 204 194
Reading 57 33 21 1 2 69 206 167
Adirondack 56 29 17 6 4 68 197 175
Wheeling 56 28 22 6 0 62 190 179
Elmira 58 12 38 7 1 32 130 220
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 55 38 12 2 3 81 204 155
Greenville 58 32 21 4 1 69 201 198
Orlando 58 29 20 6 3 67 217 210
Cincinnati 60 31 25 4 0 66 167 174
South Carolina 59 31 25 2 1 65 181 174
Atlanta 56 21 27 6 2 50 181 219
Norfolk 56 21 31 4 0 46 161 209
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 56 40 13 2 1 83 234 153
Fort Wayne 56 34 15 5 2 75 209 168
Quad City 57 32 22 1 2 67 179 170
Kalamazoo 58 29 25 1 3 62 166 184
Tulsa 60 26 28 5 1 58 168 192
Wichita 55 17 34 3 1 38 150 214
Indy 57 15 37 3 2 35 139 229
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 59 40 15 1 3 84 229 170
Allen 59 37 17 3 2 79 235 170
Idaho 58 33 18 5 2 73 195 177
Alaska 56 28 20 2 6 64 183 183
Utah 58 27 24 5 2 61 182 203
Missouri 56 26 23 2 5 59 181 188
Rapid City 58 21 29 8 0 50 180 211

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4

Manchester 3, Reading 2

Norfolk 5, Elmira 2

Florida 7, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Allen 3, Missouri 1

Alaska 3, Utah 2, OT

Colorado 5, South Carolina 4

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Reading 2, Manchester 1, OT

Florida 4, Atlanta 0

Orlando 5, Greenville 3

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Elmira 6, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 3, Adirondack 2

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Allen 4, Missouri 2

Quad City 6, Indy 1

Utah 5, Alaska 4

South Carolina 4, Colorado 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

