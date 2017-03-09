ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|58
|31
|16
|7
|4
|73
|217
|200
|Reading
|58
|34
|21
|1
|2
|71
|208
|168
|Brampton
|57
|32
|18
|3
|4
|71
|206
|197
|Adirondack
|57
|29
|18
|6
|4
|68
|200
|181
|Wheeling
|57
|28
|23
|6
|0
|62
|191
|181
|Elmira
|59
|13
|38
|7
|1
|34
|135
|224
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|56
|38
|13
|2
|3
|81
|207
|159
|Greenville
|60
|34
|21
|4
|1
|73
|211
|203
|Orlando
|58
|29
|20
|6
|3
|67
|217
|210
|Cincinnati
|60
|31
|25
|4
|0
|66
|167
|174
|South Carolina
|59
|31
|25
|2
|1
|65
|181
|174
|Atlanta
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|181
|219
|Norfolk
|58
|21
|33
|4
|0
|46
|166
|216
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|57
|41
|13
|2
|1
|85
|237
|155
|Fort Wayne
|57
|35
|15
|5
|2
|77
|211
|169
|Quad City
|57
|32
|22
|1
|2
|67
|179
|170
|Kalamazoo
|59
|30
|25
|1
|3
|64
|172
|187
|Tulsa
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|171
|198
|Wichita
|57
|17
|36
|3
|1
|38
|155
|224
|Indy
|57
|15
|37
|3
|2
|35
|139
|229
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|40
|15
|2
|3
|85
|233
|175
|Allen
|59
|37
|17
|3
|2
|79
|235
|170
|Idaho
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|195
|177
|Alaska
|57
|29
|20
|2
|6
|66
|188
|187
|Utah
|59
|28
|24
|5
|2
|63
|186
|206
|Missouri
|57
|27
|23
|2
|5
|61
|187
|191
|Rapid City
|58
|21
|29
|8
|0
|50
|180
|211
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 3, Wichita 2
Utah 4, Florida 3
Alaska 5, Colorado 4, OT
Elmira 5, Norfolk 4
Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Allen at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.