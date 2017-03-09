Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 9:38 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 58 31 16 7 4 73 217 200
Reading 58 34 21 1 2 71 208 168
Brampton 57 32 18 3 4 71 206 197
Adirondack 57 29 18 6 4 68 200 181
Wheeling 57 28 23 6 0 62 191 181
Elmira 59 13 38 7 1 34 135 224
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 56 38 13 2 3 81 207 159
Greenville 60 34 21 4 1 73 211 203
Orlando 58 29 20 6 3 67 217 210
Cincinnati 60 31 25 4 0 66 167 174
South Carolina 59 31 25 2 1 65 181 174
Atlanta 56 21 27 6 2 50 181 219
Norfolk 58 21 33 4 0 46 166 216
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 57 41 13 2 1 85 237 155
Fort Wayne 57 35 15 5 2 77 211 169
Quad City 57 32 22 1 2 67 179 170
Kalamazoo 59 30 25 1 3 64 172 187
Tulsa 61 26 29 5 1 58 171 198
Wichita 57 17 36 3 1 38 155 224
Indy 57 15 37 3 2 35 139 229
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 40 15 2 3 85 233 175
Allen 59 37 17 3 2 79 235 170
Idaho 58 33 18 5 2 73 195 177
Alaska 57 29 20 2 6 66 188 187
Utah 59 28 24 5 2 63 186 206
Missouri 57 27 23 2 5 61 187 191
Rapid City 58 21 29 8 0 50 180 211

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 3, Wichita 2

Utah 4, Florida 3

Alaska 5, Colorado 4, OT

Thursday’s Games

Elmira 5, Norfolk 4

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Allen at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

