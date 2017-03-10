Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 10:00 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 60 35 21 2 2 74 220 177
Brampton 59 33 19 3 4 73 215 209
Manchester 59 31 17 7 4 73 217 205
Adirondack 58 30 18 6 4 70 205 181
Wheeling 57 28 23 6 0 62 191 181
Elmira 60 14 38 7 1 36 139 226
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 57 38 14 2 3 81 209 164
Greenville 61 35 21 4 1 75 216 205
Orlando 59 30 20 6 3 69 220 210
Cincinnati 60 31 25 4 0 66 167 174
South Carolina 59 31 25 2 1 65 181 174
Atlanta 56 21 27 6 2 50 181 219
Norfolk 59 21 34 4 0 46 168 220
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 58 41 14 2 1 85 238 158
Fort Wayne 57 35 15 5 2 77 211 169
Quad City 57 32 22 1 2 67 179 170
Kalamazoo 60 31 25 1 3 66 175 188
Tulsa 61 26 29 5 1 58 171 198
Wichita 57 17 36 3 1 38 155 224
Indy 57 15 37 3 2 35 139 229
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 40 15 2 3 85 233 175
Allen 59 37 17 3 2 79 235 170
Idaho 58 33 18 5 2 73 195 177
Alaska 57 29 20 2 6 66 188 187
Utah 60 28 25 5 2 63 186 209
Missouri 57 27 23 2 5 61 187 191
Rapid City 58 21 29 8 0 50 180 211

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Elmira 5, Norfolk 4

Brampton 7, Reading 6, OT

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1

Adirondack 5, Manchester 0

Greenville 5, Florida 2

Orlando 3, Utah 0

Elmira 4, Norfolk 2

Reading 6, Brampton 2

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Allen at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

