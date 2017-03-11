Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 10:04 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 60 35 21 2 2 74 220 177
Brampton 59 33 19 3 4 73 215 209
Manchester 60 31 18 7 4 73 221 211
Adirondack 59 31 18 6 4 72 211 185
Wheeling 58 28 24 6 0 62 191 184
Elmira 60 14 38 7 1 36 139 226
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 57 38 14 2 3 81 209 164
Greenville 61 35 21 4 1 75 216 205
Orlando 59 30 20 6 3 69 220 210
Cincinnati 61 32 25 4 0 68 172 176
South Carolina 59 31 25 2 1 65 181 174
Atlanta 56 21 27 6 2 50 181 219
Norfolk 59 21 34 4 0 46 168 220
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 59 42 14 2 1 87 244 159
Fort Wayne 58 35 16 5 2 77 216 175
Quad City 58 33 22 1 2 69 182 170
Kalamazoo 61 31 26 1 3 66 176 194
Tulsa 61 26 29 5 1 58 171 198
Wichita 57 17 36 3 1 38 155 224
Indy 58 16 37 3 2 37 145 234
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 60 40 15 2 3 85 233 175
Allen 60 38 17 3 2 81 238 172
Idaho 59 33 19 5 2 73 197 182
Alaska 58 29 21 2 6 66 189 189
Utah 60 28 25 5 2 63 186 209
Missouri 58 27 24 2 5 61 189 194
Rapid City 59 22 29 8 0 52 182 212

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1

Adirondack 5, Manchester 0

Greenville 5, Florida 2

Orlando 3, Utah 0

Elmira 4, Norfolk 2

Reading 6, Brampton 2

Quad City 3, Wheeling 0

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5

Allen 3, Missouri 2

Rapid City 2, Alaska 1

Cincinnati 5, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1

Adirondack 6, Manchester 4

Quad City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Allen at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

