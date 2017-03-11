ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|60
|35
|21
|2
|2
|74
|220
|177
|Brampton
|59
|33
|19
|3
|4
|73
|215
|209
|Manchester
|60
|31
|18
|7
|4
|73
|221
|211
|Adirondack
|59
|31
|18
|6
|4
|72
|211
|185
|Wheeling
|58
|28
|24
|6
|0
|62
|191
|184
|Elmira
|60
|14
|38
|7
|1
|36
|139
|226
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|57
|38
|14
|2
|3
|81
|209
|164
|Greenville
|61
|35
|21
|4
|1
|75
|216
|205
|Orlando
|59
|30
|20
|6
|3
|69
|220
|210
|Cincinnati
|61
|32
|25
|4
|0
|68
|172
|176
|South Carolina
|59
|31
|25
|2
|1
|65
|181
|174
|Atlanta
|56
|21
|27
|6
|2
|50
|181
|219
|Norfolk
|59
|21
|34
|4
|0
|46
|168
|220
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|42
|14
|2
|1
|87
|244
|159
|Fort Wayne
|58
|35
|16
|5
|2
|77
|216
|175
|Quad City
|58
|33
|22
|1
|2
|69
|182
|170
|Kalamazoo
|61
|31
|26
|1
|3
|66
|176
|194
|Tulsa
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|171
|198
|Wichita
|57
|17
|36
|3
|1
|38
|155
|224
|Indy
|58
|16
|37
|3
|2
|37
|145
|234
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|40
|15
|2
|3
|85
|233
|175
|Allen
|60
|38
|17
|3
|2
|81
|238
|172
|Idaho
|59
|33
|19
|5
|2
|73
|197
|182
|Alaska
|58
|29
|21
|2
|6
|66
|189
|189
|Utah
|60
|28
|25
|5
|2
|63
|186
|209
|Missouri
|58
|27
|24
|2
|5
|61
|189
|194
|Rapid City
|59
|22
|29
|8
|0
|52
|182
|212
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1
Adirondack 5, Manchester 0
Greenville 5, Florida 2
Orlando 3, Utah 0
Elmira 4, Norfolk 2
Reading 6, Brampton 2
Quad City 3, Wheeling 0
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5
Allen 3, Missouri 2
Rapid City 2, Alaska 1
Cincinnati 5, Idaho 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1
Adirondack 6, Manchester 4
Quad City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Alaska at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Allen at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled