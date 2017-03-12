ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|61
|36
|21
|2
|2
|76
|224
|178
|Brampton
|60
|34
|19
|3
|4
|75
|224
|216
|Manchester
|61
|31
|19
|7
|4
|73
|227
|219
|Adirondack
|60
|31
|19
|6
|4
|72
|218
|194
|Wheeling
|60
|29
|25
|6
|0
|64
|200
|194
|Elmira
|61
|14
|39
|7
|1
|36
|140
|230
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|39
|15
|2
|3
|83
|214
|169
|Greenville
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|220
|219
|Orlando
|60
|30
|21
|6
|3
|69
|220
|212
|Cincinnati
|62
|32
|26
|4
|0
|68
|175
|181
|South Carolina
|61
|32
|26
|2
|1
|67
|186
|179
|Atlanta
|58
|23
|27
|6
|2
|54
|195
|223
|Norfolk
|60
|22
|34
|4
|0
|48
|176
|226
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|43
|14
|2
|1
|89
|250
|162
|Fort Wayne
|59
|36
|16
|5
|2
|79
|219
|177
|Quad City
|59
|33
|23
|1
|2
|69
|186
|176
|Kalamazoo
|61
|31
|26
|1
|3
|66
|176
|194
|Tulsa
|62
|26
|30
|5
|1
|58
|173
|205
|Wichita
|57
|17
|36
|3
|1
|38
|155
|224
|Indy
|60
|16
|38
|3
|3
|38
|150
|242
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|60
|40
|15
|2
|3
|85
|233
|175
|Allen
|61
|39
|17
|3
|2
|83
|243
|175
|Idaho
|60
|34
|19
|5
|2
|75
|202
|185
|Alaska
|59
|30
|21
|2
|6
|68
|194
|192
|Utah
|61
|29
|25
|5
|2
|65
|188
|209
|Missouri
|59
|28
|24
|2
|5
|63
|196
|196
|Rapid City
|60
|22
|30
|8
|0
|52
|185
|217
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1
Adirondack 6, Manchester 4
Wheeling 6, Quad City 4
Reading 4, Elmira 1
Atlanta 6, Greenville 1
South Carolina 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO
Alaska 5, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Cincinnati 3
Utah 2, Orlando 0
Atlanta 8, Greenville 3
Brampton 9, Adirondack 7
Norfolk 8, Manchester 6
Allen 5, Indy 3
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Alaska at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Missouri 7, Tulsa 2
Toledo 6, Wheeling 3
No games scheduled
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.