Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 7:53 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 61 36 21 2 2 76 224 178
Brampton 60 34 19 3 4 75 224 216
Manchester 61 31 19 7 4 73 227 219
Adirondack 60 31 19 6 4 72 218 194
Wheeling 60 29 25 6 0 64 200 194
Elmira 61 14 39 7 1 36 140 230
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 39 15 2 3 83 214 169
Greenville 63 35 23 4 1 75 220 219
Orlando 60 30 21 6 3 69 220 212
Cincinnati 62 32 26 4 0 68 175 181
South Carolina 61 32 26 2 1 67 186 179
Atlanta 58 23 27 6 2 54 195 223
Norfolk 60 22 34 4 0 48 176 226
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 60 43 14 2 1 89 250 162
Fort Wayne 59 36 16 5 2 79 219 177
Quad City 59 33 23 1 2 69 186 176
Kalamazoo 61 31 26 1 3 66 176 194
Tulsa 62 26 30 5 1 58 173 205
Wichita 57 17 36 3 1 38 155 224
Indy 60 16 38 3 3 38 150 242
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 61 41 15 2 3 87 236 177
Allen 61 39 17 3 2 83 243 175
Idaho 60 34 19 5 2 75 202 185
Alaska 60 30 21 3 6 69 196 195
Utah 61 29 25 5 2 65 188 209
Missouri 59 28 24 2 5 63 196 196
Rapid City 60 22 30 8 0 52 185 217

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1

Adirondack 6, Manchester 4

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Wheeling 6, Quad City 4

Advertisement

Reading 4, Elmira 1

Atlanta 6, Greenville 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO

Alaska 5, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Cincinnati 3

Sunday’s Games

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Atlanta 8, Greenville 3

Brampton 9, Adirondack 7

Norfolk 8, Manchester 6

Allen 5, Indy 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Colorado 3, Alaska 2, OT

Missouri 7, Tulsa 2

Toledo 6, Wheeling 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.