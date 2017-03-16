ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|61
|36
|21
|2
|2
|76
|224
|178
|Brampton
|61
|34
|20
|3
|4
|75
|225
|221
|Manchester
|61
|31
|19
|7
|4
|73
|227
|219
|Adirondack
|60
|31
|19
|6
|4
|72
|218
|194
|Wheeling
|61
|30
|25
|6
|0
|66
|205
|198
|Elmira
|62
|14
|40
|7
|1
|36
|144
|235
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|40
|15
|2
|3
|85
|221
|173
|Greenville
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|220
|219
|Cincinnati
|63
|33
|26
|4
|0
|70
|177
|182
|Orlando
|60
|30
|21
|6
|3
|69
|220
|212
|South Carolina
|61
|32
|26
|2
|1
|67
|186
|179
|Atlanta
|59
|23
|28
|6
|2
|54
|199
|230
|Norfolk
|60
|22
|34
|4
|0
|48
|176
|226
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|44
|14
|2
|1
|91
|255
|163
|Fort Wayne
|59
|36
|16
|5
|2
|79
|219
|177
|Quad City
|60
|33
|23
|2
|2
|70
|189
|180
|Kalamazoo
|62
|32
|26
|1
|3
|68
|180
|197
|Tulsa
|62
|26
|30
|5
|1
|58
|173
|205
|Wichita
|58
|18
|36
|3
|1
|40
|157
|225
|Indy
|60
|16
|38
|3
|3
|38
|150
|242
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|41
|15
|2
|3
|87
|236
|177
|Allen
|61
|39
|17
|3
|2
|83
|243
|175
|Idaho
|61
|35
|19
|5
|2
|77
|205
|186
|Alaska
|61
|30
|22
|3
|6
|69
|197
|197
|Utah
|61
|29
|25
|5
|2
|65
|188
|209
|Missouri
|60
|28
|24
|3
|5
|64
|197
|198
|Rapid City
|61
|22
|31
|8
|0
|52
|186
|220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 7, Atlanta 4
Wichita 2, Missouri 1, OT
Wheeling 5, Elmira 4
Toledo 5, Brampton 1
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 3, OT
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1
No games scheduled
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.