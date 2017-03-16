Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 61 36 21 2 2 76 224 178
Brampton 61 34 20 3 4 75 225 221
Manchester 61 31 19 7 4 73 227 219
Adirondack 60 31 19 6 4 72 218 194
Wheeling 61 30 25 6 0 66 205 198
Elmira 62 14 40 7 1 36 144 235
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 60 40 15 2 3 85 221 173
Greenville 63 35 23 4 1 75 220 219
Cincinnati 63 33 26 4 0 70 177 182
Orlando 60 30 21 6 3 69 220 212
South Carolina 61 32 26 2 1 67 186 179
Atlanta 59 23 28 6 2 54 199 230
Norfolk 60 22 34 4 0 48 176 226
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 61 44 14 2 1 91 255 163
Fort Wayne 59 36 16 5 2 79 219 177
Quad City 60 33 23 2 2 70 189 180
Kalamazoo 62 32 26 1 3 68 180 197
Tulsa 62 26 30 5 1 58 173 205
Wichita 58 18 36 3 1 40 157 225
Indy 60 16 38 3 3 38 150 242
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 61 41 15 2 3 87 236 177
Allen 61 39 17 3 2 83 243 175
Idaho 61 35 19 5 2 77 205 186
Alaska 61 30 22 3 6 69 197 197
Utah 61 29 25 5 2 65 188 209
Missouri 60 28 24 3 5 64 197 198
Rapid City 61 22 31 8 0 52 186 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 7, Atlanta 4

Wichita 2, Missouri 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Elmira 4

Toledo 5, Brampton 1

Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 3, OT

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

