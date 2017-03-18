ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|62
|36
|22
|2
|2
|76
|225
|184
|Brampton
|61
|34
|20
|3
|4
|75
|225
|221
|Manchester
|62
|32
|19
|7
|4
|75
|231
|220
|Adirondack
|61
|31
|20
|6
|4
|72
|220
|199
|Wheeling
|62
|31
|25
|6
|0
|68
|210
|200
|Elmira
|62
|14
|40
|7
|1
|36
|144
|235
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|41
|15
|2
|3
|87
|224
|175
|Greenville
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|220
|219
|Cincinnati
|64
|34
|26
|4
|0
|72
|179
|183
|Orlando
|61
|30
|22
|6
|3
|69
|222
|215
|South Carolina
|61
|32
|26
|2
|1
|67
|186
|179
|Atlanta
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|200
|234
|Norfolk
|61
|23
|34
|4
|0
|50
|182
|227
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|61
|44
|14
|2
|1
|91
|255
|163
|Fort Wayne
|60
|37
|16
|5
|2
|81
|222
|177
|Quad City
|61
|34
|23
|2
|2
|72
|192
|182
|Kalamazoo
|63
|32
|27
|1
|3
|68
|185
|203
|Tulsa
|63
|26
|31
|5
|1
|58
|173
|208
|Wichita
|59
|18
|37
|3
|1
|40
|160
|230
|Indy
|61
|17
|38
|3
|3
|40
|156
|247
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|62
|42
|15
|2
|3
|89
|241
|179
|Allen
|62
|40
|17
|3
|2
|85
|248
|178
|Idaho
|62
|35
|20
|5
|2
|77
|208
|190
|Alaska
|62
|30
|23
|3
|6
|69
|198
|199
|Utah
|62
|29
|26
|5
|2
|65
|190
|214
|Missouri
|61
|28
|25
|3
|5
|64
|199
|201
|Rapid City
|62
|23
|31
|8
|0
|54
|190
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 5
Wheeling 5, Adirondack 2
Manchester 4, Atlanta 1
Norfolk 6, Reading 1
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 0
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Quad City 3, Missouri 2
Colorado 5, Utah 2
Rapid City 4, Idaho 3
Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1
Atlanta at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.