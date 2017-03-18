Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 62 36 22 2 2 76 225 184
Brampton 61 34 20 3 4 75 225 221
Manchester 62 32 19 7 4 75 231 220
Adirondack 61 31 20 6 4 72 220 199
Wheeling 62 31 25 6 0 68 210 200
Elmira 62 14 40 7 1 36 144 235
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 61 41 15 2 3 87 224 175
Greenville 63 35 23 4 1 75 220 219
Cincinnati 64 34 26 4 0 72 179 183
Orlando 61 30 22 6 3 69 222 215
South Carolina 61 32 26 2 1 67 186 179
Atlanta 60 23 29 6 2 54 200 234
Norfolk 61 23 34 4 0 50 182 227
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 61 44 14 2 1 91 255 163
Fort Wayne 60 37 16 5 2 81 222 177
Quad City 61 34 23 2 2 72 192 182
Kalamazoo 63 32 27 1 3 68 185 203
Tulsa 63 26 31 5 1 58 173 208
Wichita 59 18 37 3 1 40 160 230
Indy 61 17 38 3 3 40 156 247
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 62 42 15 2 3 89 241 179
Allen 62 40 17 3 2 85 248 178
Idaho 62 35 20 5 2 77 208 190
Alaska 62 30 23 3 6 69 198 199
Utah 62 29 26 5 2 65 190 214
Missouri 61 28 25 3 5 64 199 201
Rapid City 62 23 31 8 0 54 190 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 5

Wheeling 5, Adirondack 2

Manchester 4, Atlanta 1

Norfolk 6, Reading 1

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 0

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Quad City 3, Missouri 2

Colorado 5, Utah 2

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Cincinnati 2, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Quad City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.

