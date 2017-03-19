Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 5:30 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Brampton 63 36 20 3 4 79 232 223
Reading 63 36 23 2 2 76 227 188
Manchester 63 32 20 7 4 75 232 225
Adirondack 62 32 20 6 4 74 225 203
Wheeling 63 31 25 7 0 69 214 205
Elmira 63 14 41 7 1 36 146 241
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 62 41 16 2 3 87 227 180
Greenville 64 35 24 4 1 75 225 226
Cincinnati 65 35 26 4 0 74 183 186
Orlando 62 31 22 6 3 71 227 218
South Carolina 62 33 26 2 1 69 193 184
Atlanta 61 24 29 6 2 56 205 235
Norfolk 62 24 34 4 0 52 186 229
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 62 45 14 2 1 93 259 166
Fort Wayne 61 37 17 5 2 81 222 178
Quad City 63 35 24 2 2 74 204 190
Kalamazoo 64 33 27 1 3 70 190 204
Tulsa 64 26 32 5 1 58 176 212
Indy 63 18 39 3 3 42 165 259
Wichita 60 18 38 3 1 40 162 234
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 63 43 15 2 3 91 245 180
Allen 63 41 17 3 2 87 252 180
Idaho 63 36 20 5 2 79 213 193
Alaska 63 30 23 3 7 70 201 203
Utah 63 29 27 5 2 65 191 218
Missouri 62 28 26 3 5 64 199 206
Rapid City 63 23 32 8 0 54 193 228

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Manchester 1

Adirondack 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Orlando 5, Florida 3

Advertisement

Brampton 6, Elmira 2

South Carolina 7, Greenville 5

Toledo 4, Tulsa 3

Norfolk 4, Reading 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 5, Missouri 0

Colorado 4, Utah 1

Idaho 5, Rapid City 3

Cincinnati 4, Alaska 3, SO

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 1, Fort Wayne 0

Indy 8, Quad City 7

Wheeling at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ECHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.