ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Brampton
|63
|36
|20
|3
|4
|79
|232
|223
|Reading
|63
|36
|23
|2
|2
|76
|227
|188
|Adirondack
|63
|33
|20
|6
|4
|76
|231
|204
|Manchester
|63
|32
|20
|7
|4
|75
|232
|225
|Wheeling
|64
|31
|25
|8
|0
|70
|219
|211
|Elmira
|64
|15
|41
|7
|1
|38
|152
|246
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|41
|16
|2
|3
|87
|227
|180
|Greenville
|64
|35
|24
|4
|1
|75
|225
|226
|Cincinnati
|65
|35
|26
|4
|0
|74
|183
|186
|Orlando
|62
|31
|22
|6
|3
|71
|227
|218
|South Carolina
|62
|33
|26
|2
|1
|69
|193
|184
|Atlanta
|62
|24
|30
|6
|2
|56
|206
|241
|Norfolk
|62
|24
|34
|4
|0
|52
|186
|229
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|46
|14
|2
|1
|95
|262
|168
|Fort Wayne
|61
|37
|17
|5
|2
|81
|222
|178
|Quad City
|63
|35
|24
|2
|2
|74
|204
|190
|Kalamazoo
|64
|33
|27
|1
|3
|70
|190
|204
|Tulsa
|65
|26
|32
|6
|1
|59
|178
|215
|Indy
|63
|18
|39
|3
|3
|42
|165
|259
|Wichita
|60
|18
|38
|3
|1
|40
|162
|234
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|64
|44
|15
|2
|3
|93
|250
|183
|Allen
|63
|41
|17
|3
|2
|87
|252
|180
|Idaho
|63
|36
|20
|5
|2
|79
|213
|193
|Alaska
|63
|30
|23
|3
|7
|70
|201
|203
|Utah
|64
|29
|28
|5
|2
|65
|194
|223
|Missouri
|62
|28
|26
|3
|5
|64
|199
|206
|Rapid City
|63
|23
|32
|8
|0
|54
|193
|228
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 1, Fort Wayne 0
Indy 8, Quad City 7
Elmira 6, Wheeling 5, OT
Toledo 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Adirondack 6, Atlanta 1
Colorado 5, Utah 3
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.