ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Brampton
|63
|36
|20
|3
|4
|79
|232
|223
|Adirondack
|64
|34
|20
|6
|4
|78
|235
|206
|Manchester
|64
|33
|20
|7
|4
|77
|237
|226
|Reading
|64
|36
|24
|2
|2
|76
|228
|193
|Wheeling
|65
|32
|25
|8
|0
|72
|223
|212
|Elmira
|64
|15
|41
|7
|1
|38
|152
|246
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|63
|41
|17
|2
|3
|87
|229
|183
|Greenville
|64
|35
|24
|4
|1
|75
|225
|226
|Cincinnati
|65
|35
|26
|4
|0
|74
|183
|186
|South Carolina
|63
|34
|26
|2
|1
|71
|198
|186
|Orlando
|63
|31
|23
|6
|3
|71
|229
|222
|Atlanta
|63
|24
|31
|6
|2
|56
|208
|246
|Norfolk
|63
|24
|35
|4
|0
|52
|189
|235
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|46
|14
|2
|1
|95
|262
|168
|Fort Wayne
|62
|38
|17
|5
|2
|83
|228
|181
|Quad City
|64
|36
|24
|2
|2
|76
|209
|192
|Kalamazoo
|65
|34
|27
|1
|3
|72
|193
|206
|Tulsa
|65
|26
|32
|6
|1
|59
|178
|215
|Indy
|63
|18
|39
|3
|3
|42
|165
|259
|Wichita
|61
|18
|39
|3
|1
|40
|164
|239
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|65
|45
|15
|2
|3
|95
|253
|185
|Allen
|64
|41
|17
|4
|2
|88
|254
|183
|Idaho
|64
|36
|21
|5
|2
|79
|214
|197
|Alaska
|63
|30
|23
|3
|7
|70
|201
|203
|Missouri
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|202
|208
|Utah
|64
|29
|28
|5
|2
|65
|194
|223
|Rapid City
|64
|23
|33
|8
|0
|54
|195
|231
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Kalamazoo 3, Florida 2
Manchester 5, Reading 1
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 4, Idaho 1
Fort Wayne 6, Norfolk 3
Quad City 5, Wichita 2
Missouri 3, Allen 2, OT
Colorado 3, Rapid City 2
Orlando at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Orlando at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.