ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 9:03 am 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Brampton 63 36 20 3 4 79 232 223
Adirondack 64 34 20 6 4 78 235 206
Manchester 64 33 20 7 4 77 237 226
Reading 64 36 24 2 2 76 228 193
Wheeling 65 32 25 8 0 72 223 212
Elmira 64 15 41 7 1 38 152 246
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 63 41 17 2 3 87 229 183
Greenville 64 35 24 4 1 75 225 226
Cincinnati 65 35 26 4 0 74 183 186
South Carolina 63 34 26 2 1 71 198 186
Orlando 63 31 23 6 3 71 229 222
Atlanta 63 24 31 6 2 56 208 246
Norfolk 63 24 35 4 0 52 189 235
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 63 46 14 2 1 95 262 168
Fort Wayne 62 38 17 5 2 83 228 181
Quad City 64 36 24 2 2 76 209 192
Kalamazoo 65 34 27 1 3 72 193 206
Tulsa 65 26 32 6 1 59 178 215
Indy 63 18 39 3 3 42 165 259
Wichita 61 18 39 3 1 40 164 239
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 65 45 15 2 3 95 253 185
Allen 64 41 17 4 2 88 254 183
Idaho 64 36 21 5 2 79 214 197
Alaska 63 30 23 3 7 70 201 203
Missouri 63 29 26 3 5 66 202 208
Utah 64 29 28 5 2 65 194 223
Rapid City 64 23 33 8 0 54 195 231

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 3, Florida 2

Manchester 5, Reading 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 4, Idaho 1

Fort Wayne 6, Norfolk 3

Quad City 5, Wichita 2

Missouri 3, Allen 2, OT

Colorado 3, Rapid City 2

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

