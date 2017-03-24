Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 10:51 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Brampton 65 36 21 3 5 80 237 231
Adirondack 65 35 20 6 4 80 237 207
Reading 65 36 24 3 2 77 229 195
Manchester 65 33 21 7 4 77 239 232
Wheeling 66 32 26 8 0 72 225 215
Elmira 65 16 41 7 1 40 158 248
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 64 41 18 2 3 87 233 189
Greenville 65 36 24 4 1 77 230 230
Orlando 65 33 23 6 3 75 237 227
Cincinnati 65 35 26 4 0 74 183 186
South Carolina 64 35 26 2 1 73 202 188
Atlanta 64 24 32 6 2 56 210 250
Norfolk 64 24 36 4 0 52 192 240
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 64 47 14 2 1 97 268 172
Fort Wayne 63 38 17 6 2 84 231 185
Quad City 65 37 24 2 2 78 213 195
Kalamazoo 66 35 27 1 3 74 198 209
Tulsa 65 26 32 6 1 59 178 215
Indy 64 18 40 3 3 42 169 264
Wichita 62 18 40 3 1 40 166 243
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 65 45 15 2 3 95 253 185
Allen 64 41 17 4 2 88 254 183
Idaho 65 37 21 5 2 81 217 199
Alaska 63 30 23 3 7 70 201 203
Missouri 64 30 26 3 5 68 206 210
Utah 64 29 28 5 2 65 194 223
Rapid City 64 23 33 8 0 54 195 231

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, Brampton 3

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 2, Reading 1, OT

Greenville 5, Indy 4

Elmira 6, Manchester 2

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Toledo 6, Florida 4

Orlando 3, Brampton 2, SO

Idaho 3, Wheeling 2

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

