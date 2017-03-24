ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Brampton
|65
|36
|21
|3
|5
|80
|237
|231
|Adirondack
|65
|35
|20
|6
|4
|80
|237
|207
|Reading
|65
|36
|24
|3
|2
|77
|229
|195
|Manchester
|65
|33
|21
|7
|4
|77
|239
|232
|Wheeling
|66
|32
|26
|8
|0
|72
|225
|215
|Elmira
|65
|16
|41
|7
|1
|40
|158
|248
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|64
|41
|18
|2
|3
|87
|233
|189
|Greenville
|65
|36
|24
|4
|1
|77
|230
|230
|Orlando
|65
|33
|23
|6
|3
|75
|237
|227
|Cincinnati
|65
|35
|26
|4
|0
|74
|183
|186
|South Carolina
|64
|35
|26
|2
|1
|73
|202
|188
|Atlanta
|64
|24
|32
|6
|2
|56
|210
|250
|Norfolk
|64
|24
|36
|4
|0
|52
|192
|240
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|64
|47
|14
|2
|1
|97
|268
|172
|Fort Wayne
|63
|38
|17
|6
|2
|84
|231
|185
|Quad City
|65
|37
|24
|2
|2
|78
|213
|195
|Kalamazoo
|66
|35
|27
|1
|3
|74
|198
|209
|Tulsa
|65
|26
|32
|6
|1
|59
|178
|215
|Indy
|64
|18
|40
|3
|3
|42
|169
|264
|Wichita
|62
|18
|40
|3
|1
|40
|166
|243
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|65
|45
|15
|2
|3
|95
|253
|185
|Allen
|64
|41
|17
|4
|2
|88
|254
|183
|Idaho
|65
|37
|21
|5
|2
|81
|217
|199
|Alaska
|63
|30
|23
|3
|7
|70
|201
|203
|Missouri
|64
|30
|26
|3
|5
|68
|206
|210
|Utah
|64
|29
|28
|5
|2
|65
|194
|223
|Rapid City
|64
|23
|33
|8
|0
|54
|195
|231
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Orlando 5, Brampton 3
Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3
Adirondack 2, Reading 1, OT
Greenville 5, Indy 4
Elmira 6, Manchester 2
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Toledo 6, Florida 4
Orlando 3, Brampton 2, SO
Idaho 3, Wheeling 2
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Missouri 4, Wichita 2
Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 11:15 p.m.
Orlando at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.