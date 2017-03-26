Sports Listen

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 1:46 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 66 35 20 7 4 81 239 210
Brampton 65 36 21 3 5 80 237 231
Reading 66 37 24 3 2 79 232 197
Manchester 66 34 21 7 4 79 246 236
Wheeling 67 32 27 8 0 72 226 219
Elmira 66 16 42 7 1 40 162 255
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 65 41 19 2 3 87 235 197
Greenville 66 36 25 4 1 77 231 234
South Carolina 65 36 26 2 1 75 207 191
Orlando 65 33 23 6 3 75 237 227
Cincinnati 66 35 27 4 0 74 183 187
Atlanta 65 24 33 6 2 56 213 255
Norfolk 65 24 37 4 0 52 195 245
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 65 48 14 2 1 99 276 174
Fort Wayne 64 39 17 6 2 86 232 185
Quad City 65 37 24 2 2 78 213 195
Kalamazoo 67 36 27 1 3 76 203 212
Tulsa 67 26 33 6 2 60 185 224
Indy 65 19 40 3 3 44 173 265
Wichita 63 18 40 4 1 41 168 246
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 67 45 17 2 3 95 256 194
Allen 66 43 17 4 2 92 263 190
Idaho 66 38 21 5 2 83 221 200
Alaska 65 30 25 3 7 70 204 210
Missouri 65 31 26 3 5 70 209 212
Utah 66 31 28 5 2 69 203 226
Rapid City 66 25 33 8 0 58 202 234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3

Adirondack 2, Reading 1, OT

Greenville 5, Indy 4

Elmira 6, Manchester 2

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Toledo 6, Florida 4

Orlando 3, Brampton 2, SO

Idaho 3, Wheeling 2

Allen 5, Tulsa 4, SO

Missouri 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Utah 5, Colorado 2

Rapid City 2, Alaska 1

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Indy 4, Greenville 1

Idaho 4, Wheeling 1

Manchester 7, Elmira 4

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Toledo 8, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT

Utah 4, Colorado 1

Rapid City 5, Alaska 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

