ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|66
|35
|20
|7
|4
|81
|239
|210
|Brampton
|66
|36
|22
|3
|5
|80
|239
|238
|Reading
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|232
|197
|Manchester
|66
|34
|21
|7
|4
|79
|246
|236
|Wheeling
|67
|32
|27
|8
|0
|72
|226
|219
|Elmira
|66
|16
|42
|7
|1
|40
|162
|255
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|65
|41
|19
|2
|3
|87
|235
|197
|Greenville
|66
|36
|25
|4
|1
|77
|231
|234
|Orlando
|66
|34
|23
|6
|3
|77
|244
|229
|South Carolina
|65
|36
|26
|2
|1
|75
|207
|191
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|27
|4
|0
|74
|183
|187
|Atlanta
|65
|24
|33
|6
|2
|56
|213
|255
|Norfolk
|65
|24
|37
|4
|0
|52
|195
|245
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|65
|48
|14
|2
|1
|99
|276
|174
|Fort Wayne
|64
|39
|17
|6
|2
|86
|232
|185
|Quad City
|65
|37
|24
|2
|2
|78
|213
|195
|Kalamazoo
|67
|36
|27
|1
|3
|76
|203
|212
|Tulsa
|67
|26
|33
|6
|2
|60
|185
|224
|Indy
|65
|19
|40
|3
|3
|44
|173
|265
|Wichita
|63
|18
|40
|4
|1
|41
|168
|246
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|45
|17
|2
|3
|95
|256
|194
|Allen
|66
|43
|17
|4
|2
|92
|263
|190
|Idaho
|66
|38
|21
|5
|2
|83
|221
|200
|Alaska
|65
|30
|25
|3
|7
|70
|204
|210
|Missouri
|65
|31
|26
|3
|5
|70
|209
|212
|Utah
|66
|31
|28
|5
|2
|69
|203
|226
|Rapid City
|66
|25
|33
|8
|0
|58
|202
|234
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3
Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Indy 4, Greenville 1
Idaho 4, Wheeling 1
Manchester 7, Elmira 4
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Toledo 8, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT
Utah 4, Colorado 1
Rapid City 5, Alaska 2
Orlando 7, Brampton 2
Indy at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 4:05 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Rapid City at Alaska, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.