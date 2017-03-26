ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|66
|35
|20
|7
|4
|81
|239
|210
|Brampton
|66
|36
|22
|3
|5
|80
|239
|238
|Reading
|66
|37
|24
|3
|2
|79
|232
|197
|Manchester
|67
|34
|22
|7
|4
|79
|246
|238
|Wheeling
|67
|32
|27
|8
|0
|72
|226
|219
|Elmira
|67
|17
|42
|7
|1
|42
|164
|255
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|66
|42
|19
|2
|3
|89
|241
|201
|Greenville
|66
|36
|25
|4
|1
|77
|231
|234
|Orlando
|66
|34
|23
|6
|3
|77
|244
|229
|South Carolina
|66
|36
|27
|2
|1
|75
|208
|195
|Cincinnati
|66
|35
|27
|4
|0
|74
|183
|187
|Atlanta
|65
|24
|33
|6
|2
|56
|213
|255
|Norfolk
|66
|25
|37
|4
|0
|54
|198
|247
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|66
|48
|14
|2
|2
|100
|278
|177
|Fort Wayne
|65
|39
|18
|6
|2
|86
|236
|191
|Quad City
|66
|38
|24
|2
|2
|80
|215
|196
|Kalamazoo
|67
|36
|27
|1
|3
|76
|203
|212
|Tulsa
|67
|26
|33
|6
|2
|60
|185
|224
|Indy
|66
|20
|40
|3
|3
|46
|177
|266
|Wichita
|64
|18
|40
|5
|1
|42
|169
|248
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|67
|45
|17
|2
|3
|95
|256
|194
|Allen
|66
|43
|17
|4
|2
|92
|263
|190
|Idaho
|66
|38
|21
|5
|2
|83
|221
|200
|Alaska
|66
|31
|25
|3
|7
|72
|208
|212
|Missouri
|65
|31
|26
|3
|5
|70
|209
|212
|Utah
|66
|31
|28
|5
|2
|69
|203
|226
|Rapid City
|67
|25
|34
|8
|0
|58
|204
|238
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3
Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Indy 4, Greenville 1
Idaho 4, Wheeling 1
Manchester 7, Elmira 4
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Toledo 8, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0
Allen 4, Tulsa 3
Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT
Utah 4, Colorado 1
Rapid City 5, Alaska 2
Orlando 7, Brampton 2
Indy 4, South Carolina 1
Elmira 2, Manchester 0
Florida 6, Fort Wayne 4
Quad City 2, Wichita 1, OT
Norfolk 3, Toledo 2, SO
Alaska 4, Rapid City 2
No games scheduled
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.