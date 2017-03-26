Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 9:28 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 66 35 20 7 4 81 239 210
Brampton 66 36 22 3 5 80 239 238
Reading 66 37 24 3 2 79 232 197
Manchester 67 34 22 7 4 79 246 238
Wheeling 67 32 27 8 0 72 226 219
Elmira 67 17 42 7 1 42 164 255
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 66 42 19 2 3 89 241 201
Greenville 66 36 25 4 1 77 231 234
Orlando 66 34 23 6 3 77 244 229
South Carolina 66 36 27 2 1 75 208 195
Cincinnati 66 35 27 4 0 74 183 187
Atlanta 65 24 33 6 2 56 213 255
Norfolk 66 25 37 4 0 54 198 247
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 66 48 14 2 2 100 278 177
Fort Wayne 65 39 18 6 2 86 236 191
Quad City 66 38 24 2 2 80 215 196
Kalamazoo 67 36 27 1 3 76 203 212
Tulsa 67 26 33 6 2 60 185 224
Indy 66 20 40 3 3 46 177 266
Wichita 64 18 40 5 1 42 169 248
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 67 45 17 2 3 95 256 194
Allen 66 43 17 4 2 92 263 190
Idaho 66 38 21 5 2 83 221 200
Alaska 66 31 25 3 7 72 208 212
Missouri 65 31 26 3 5 70 209 212
Utah 66 31 28 5 2 69 203 226
Rapid City 67 25 34 8 0 58 204 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Norfolk 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Indy 4, Greenville 1

Idaho 4, Wheeling 1

Manchester 7, Elmira 4

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Toledo 8, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 1, Cincinnati 0

Allen 4, Tulsa 3

Missouri 3, Wichita 2, OT

Utah 4, Colorado 1

Rapid City 5, Alaska 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 7, Brampton 2

Indy 4, South Carolina 1

Elmira 2, Manchester 0

Florida 6, Fort Wayne 4

Quad City 2, Wichita 1, OT

Norfolk 3, Toledo 2, SO

Alaska 4, Rapid City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

