ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:55 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 68 37 20 7 4 85 247 216
Brampton 68 37 23 3 5 82 247 244
Reading 67 37 24 4 2 80 234 200
Manchester 67 34 22 7 4 79 246 238
Wheeling 68 33 27 8 0 74 230 222
Elmira 68 17 43 7 1 42 166 258
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 68 43 20 2 3 91 252 210
Greenville 69 39 25 4 1 83 242 239
Orlando 68 35 24 6 3 79 252 237
South Carolina 68 36 28 3 1 76 214 203
Cincinnati 68 35 29 4 0 74 188 196
Atlanta 67 24 35 6 2 56 215 262
Norfolk 67 26 37 4 0 56 201 249
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 67 48 15 2 2 100 279 181
Fort Wayne 67 41 18 6 2 90 245 196
Quad City 68 39 25 2 2 82 222 201
Kalamazoo 69 37 28 1 3 78 212 223
Tulsa 68 26 34 6 2 60 186 228
Indy 67 21 40 3 3 48 181 267
Wichita 66 19 41 5 1 44 174 253
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 68 45 17 4 2 96 276 196
Colorado 68 45 18 2 3 95 257 196
Idaho 67 39 21 5 2 85 223 201
Alaska 68 32 26 3 7 74 214 220
Utah 68 33 28 5 2 73 212 230
Missouri 67 31 28 3 5 70 215 225
Rapid City 69 25 36 8 0 58 208 247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Allen 6, Missouri 4

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Reading 2, OT

Adirondack 3, Elmira 2

Greenville 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 4, Toledo 1

Kalamazoo 7, Florida 5

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3

Wheeling 4, Brampton 3

Wichita 4, Tulsa 1

Alaska 4, Quad City 3

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elmira at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elmira at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Missouri, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

