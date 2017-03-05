Erica McCall leads No. 10 Stanford past Oregon 71-56

SEATTLE (AP) — Erica McCall had 17 points and 15 rebounds and No. 10 Stanford ended Oregon’s run in the Pac-12 Tournament with a 71-56 win in the semifinals on Saturday night.

The Cardinal, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will face top-seeded Oregon State in the championship game on Sunday night. It will be Stanford’s 14th appearance in the tournament title game, having won 11 titles.

McCall was dominant on the interior in the second half as Oregon started to show signs of fatigue after having to play an opening-round game, then upsetting No. 11 Washington in the quarterfinals on Friday. McCall had 11 points and 11 rebounds after halftime, including five straight points midway through the fourth quarter as the Cardinal (27-5) finally pulled away.

Pac-12 freshman of the year Sabrina Ionescu and Maite Cazorla led Oregon (20-13) with 14 points.

Stanford swept the season series against the Ducks, winning by 21 at home in January and closing out the regular season with a 65-59 win in Eugene last Sunday.

Stanford had three others in double figures, including 15 points from Brittany McPhee, 12 from Briana Roberson and 11 points and 12 rebounds by Kaylee Johnson.

Ionescu had to work hard for all of her shots and was 5-of-11 shooting and had just two points in the second half. Oregon shot just 33 percent for the game and missed its first nine attempts in the fourth quarter. Lexi Bando, who had 23 points in the Ducks’ upset of Washington, had just three points, all at the free-throw line.

Oregon showed no hangover early from its quarterfinal win, jumping to a nine-point lead after one quarter. The lead didn’t last long. Stanford closed the second quarter on a 10-2 run, capped by 3-pointers from Alanna Smith and McPhee, and the duo combined for a transition layup finished by Smith just before the halftime buzzer for a 36-34 lead.

Stanford missed its first eight shots of the fourth quarter before McCall’s rebound putback started a three-point play that gave the Cardinal a 56-49 lead with 6:03 remaining. McCall added a layup moments later after an Oregon turnover, and Stanford had its largest lead at 58-49 with 5:30 left.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The win over Washington likely sealed an NCAA Tournament bid for the Ducks, so a win over the Cardinal would have only helped seeding. Oregon has lost 23 of its past 24 against Stanford.

Stanford: McCall has 31 double-doubles in the past two seasons. She had a career-high 18 rebounds in the regular season finale against Oregon.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks will await their expected NCAA bid on March 13.

Stanford: The Cardinal will face Oregon State in the conference final.