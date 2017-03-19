Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ethiopian Feyisa Lilesa, American…

Ethiopian Feyisa Lilesa, American Molly Huddle win NYC Half

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 1:03 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia ran the fastest time in five years in winning the NYC Half, and Molly Huddle of the United States won her third straight women’s title in the 13.1-mile race

Lilesa, the silver medalist in the marathon at the 2016 Olympics, was timed in 1 hour, 4 seconds Sunday and finished ahead of Britain’s Callum Hawkins (1:00:08) and fellow Ethiopian Teshome Mekonen (1:00:28). Lilesa outsprinted both in the final stretch for his first win in 2017.

Huddle finished in 1:08:19 over the course from Central Park to Lower Manhattan. Emily Sisson, Huddle’s training partner, was second (1:08:21) and Burundi’s Diane Nukuri was third (1:09:13).

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Huddle’s time was the third-fastest in the 12-year history of the event, which drew 20,000 runners.

Advertisement

South Africa’s Ernst van Dyk, a two-time New York City Marathon champion in the wheelchair event, won the men’s race in 47:28. U.S. Paralympian Susannah Scaroni won the women’s race in 55:06.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ethiopian Feyisa Lilesa, American…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.