Sports News

Europa League Glance

Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:10 am < a min read
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
QUARTERFINALS
First Leg

Thursday, April 13-

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Schalke (Germany), 3:05 p.m.

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Manchester United (England), 3:05 p.m.

Celta Vigo (Spain) vs. Genk (Belgium), 3:05 p.m.

Lyon (France) vs. Besiktas (Turkey), 3:05 p.m.

Second Leg
Thursday, April 20

Besiktas (Turkey) vs. Lyon (France), 3:05 p.m.

Genk (Belgium) vs. Celta Vigo (Spain), 3:05 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium), 3:05 p.m.

Schalke (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3:05 p.m.

