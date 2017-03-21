Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-Dean Foods chair describes…

Ex-Dean Foods chair describes giving secrets to pro gambler

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chairman of Dean Foods has told a New York jury that he fed secrets about the company to a professional gambler for years.

Thomas Davis testified Tuesday as the prosecution’s star witness against his former longtime friend, William “Billy” Walters.

Prosecutors say Walters encouraged friends including professional golfer Phil Mickelson to buy stock in Dean Foods Co. The Dallas-based company is one of the nation’s largest processors of milk for retailers.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Mickelson, who may testify later in the trial, was never charged criminally. But he did agree to pay back $1 million he earned in 2012 after Walters suggested a trade.

Advertisement

The 68-year-old Davis testified he told Walters secrets about Dean Foods for over seven years.

Walters’ lawyer says Davis is lying.

Topics:
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-Dean Foods chair describes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.