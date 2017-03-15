Ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis faces Pittsburgh court date

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a court date in Pittsburgh on Wednesday on charges alleging he was in a fight with two men in Pittsburgh last month.

Revis’ attorney has said Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people and that Revis “feared for his safety.” Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. Other men joined the fracas and two men say they were punched and knocked out, but Revis’ attorney has said he’s not responsible for their injuries.

The Jets released Revis shortly after the Feb. 12 incident and he’s yet to sign with another team.

Revis is from Aliquippa and starred at the University of Pittsburgh before the Jets drafted him 2007.