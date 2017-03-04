Sports Listen

Fan-friendly event kicks off Iditarod race across Alaska

By MARK THIESSEN
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 11:41 am < a min read
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The sound of howling dogs is filling downtown Anchorage as the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race gets underway Saturday.

About 2,000 dogs belonging to the teams of 72 mushers are waiting their turns to hit the trail for this year’s running of the world’s most famous sled dog race.

The ceremonial start is a fan-friendly event designed to show off mushing to fans in Alaska’s largest city. It will see mushers leave every two minutes in a staggered start along Fourth Avenue. The mushers will run their teams for 11 miles, on city streets and trails lined with fans.

The race turns more serious Monday when the competitive portion of the Iditarod starts in Fairbanks. The winner is expected in Nome about eight days later.

