Father: Kansas officials didn’t seek Title IX investigation

By
The Associated Press March 15, 2017
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The father of a Kansas women’s basketball player says no one at the university sought a Title IX investigation after a confrontation between his daughter and Jayhawks star Josh Jackson.

Speaking by phone Tuesday, Tim Calvert told a Kansas Senate education committee that the university’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, which handles Title IX cases, said no university official had requested an investigation.

Calvert asked for an investigation after his daughter, McKenzie Calvert, said Jackson vandalized her car in December. Calvert says his daughter was treated unfairly after making the accusation.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nsmJG2 ) university policy requires coaches to report any incident involving Title IX, which prohibits gender discrimination in education, including sexual harassment and sexual violence.

University spokesman Joe Monaco declined to discuss the investigation.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

