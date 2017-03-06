Fight Schedule

March 10

At MGM Grand Detroit (SHO), Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolay Potapov, 10, bantamweights.

March 11

At Ludwigshafen, Germany, Jack Culcay vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12, for Culcay’s WBA World super welterweight title.

At Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. (HBO), David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens, 12, for Lemieux’s NABO middleweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Rene Alvarado, 10, junior lightweights.

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (SHO), Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12, for Russell’s WBC World featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12, for Charlo’s WBC World junior middleweight title.

March 17

At Santander Arena, Reading, Pa., Travis Kauffman vs. Amir Mansour, 12, for the vacant USBA heavyweight title; Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas, 10, lightweights.

March 18

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Golovkin’s WBA Super World/WBC World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12, for Gonzalez’s WBC World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras Vs. David Carmona, 10, super flyweights; Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz, 10, lightweights.

March 23

At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Jason Quigley vs. Glen Tapia, 10, middleweights; Randy Caballero vs. Victor Proa, 10, junior featherweights.

March 25

At Potsdam, Germany, Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo, 12, for Zeuge’s WBA World super middleweight title.

At Manchester (England) Arena (SHO), Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title; Jack Arnfield vs. Brian Rose, 12, middleweights; Martin Jospeh Ward vs. Maxi Hughes, 12, for Ward’s British super featherweight title; Marcus Morrison vs. Jason Welborn, 10, middleweights; Tomi Tatham vs. Liam Conroy, 10, light heavyweights.

April 1

At Dortmund, Germany, Mairis Briedis vs, Marco Huck, 12, for the interim WBC World and Huck’s IBO cruiserweight title.

At The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas (ESPN2), Antonio Orozco vs. KeAndre Gibson, 10, super lightweights; Mercito Gesta vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.

April 4

At Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Event Center (FS1), Milton Santiago vs. Haskell Rhodes, 10, super lightweights.

April 8

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (HBO), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO junior lightweight title; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10, light heavyweights.

April 9

At Osaka, Japan, Nehomar Cermeno, vs. Shun Kubo, 12, for Cermeno’s WBA World super bantamweight title.

April 15

At Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns vs. Julius Indongo, 12, for Burns’ WBA Super World and Indongo’s IBF and IBO super lightweight titles; Charlie Edwards vs. Iain Butcher, 12, for vacant British junior bantamweight title; Charlie Flynn vs. Ryan Collins, 10, lightweights.

April 20

At Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. (ESPN), Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez, 10, super lightweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. John Karl Sosa, 10, for Ellis’ IBF North American welterweight title.

April 29

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, for Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBA Super World/IBO heavyweight titles.

May 6

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Saul Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights; Lucas Matthysse vs. Emmanuel Taylor, 10, welterweights.

May 20At Sheffield, England, Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr., 12, for Brook’s IBF welterweight title.