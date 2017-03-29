Sports Listen

Fight Schedule

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 12:24 am 3 min read
March 28

At Robinson Rancheria Resort & Casino, Nice, Calif. (FS1), Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco, 10, junior lightweights; Mark Anthony Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10, junior middleweights.

April 1

At Dortmund, Germany, Mairis Briedis vs, Marco Huck, 12, for the interim WBC World and Huck’s IBO cruiserweight title.

At The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas (ESPN2), Antonio Orozco vs. KeAndre Gibson, 10, super lightweights; Mercito Gesta vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.

April 4

At Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Event Center (FS1), Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas, 10, lightweights.

April 8

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (HBO), Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO junior lightweight title; Oleksandr Usyk vs. Michael Hunter, 12, for Usyk’s WBO cruiserweight title; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10, light heavyweights.

April 9

At Osaka, Japan, Nehomar Cermeno, vs. Shun Kubo, 12, for Cermeno’s WBA World super bantamweight title.

At Club Nokia, Los Angeles (FS1), Josesito Lopez vs. Saul Corral, 10, welterweights; Alejandro Luna vs. Andrey Klimov, 10, lightweights.

April 14

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (SHO), Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson, 12, for Bivol’s WBA interim light heavyweight title.

April 15

At Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns vs. Julius Indongo, 12, for Burns’ WBA Super World and Indongo’s IBF and IBO super lightweight titles; Callum Johnson vs. Schiller Hyppolite, 12, for Johnson’s Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Charlie Edwards vs. Iain Butcher, 12, for vacant British junior bantamweight title; Scott Cardle vs. Robbie Barrett, 12, for Cardle’s British lightweight title; Charlie Flynn vs. Ryan Collins, 10, lightweights.

April 20

At Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. (ESPN), Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez, 10, super lightweights; Rashidi Ellis vs. John Karl Sosa, 10, for Ellis’ IBF North American welterweight title.

April 22

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter, 12, welterweights.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (PPV), Oscar Valdez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Max Bursak, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO super middleweight title; Jessie Magdaleno vs. Adeilson Dos Santos, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO junior featherweight title.

April 23

At Osaka, Japan, Kazuto Ioka vs. Noknoi Sitthiprasert, 12, for Ioka’s WBA flyweight title; Marlon Tapales vs. Shohei Omori, 12, for Tapales’ WBO bantamweight title.

April 29

At Cebu City, Philippines, Donnie Nietes vs. Komgrich Nantapech, 12, for vacant IBF flyweight title.

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, for Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBA Super World/IBO heavyweight titles.

May 5

At Ekaterinburg, Russia, Shane Mosley vs. Magomed Kurbanov, 12, junior middleweights; Evgeny Gradovich vs. Hugo Berrio, 12, super bantamweights; Rustam Nugaev vs. Deiner Berrio, 10, lightweights.

May 6

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Saul Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights; Lucas Matthysse vs. Emmanuel Taylor, 10, welterweights.

May 13

At Birmingham, England, Kal Yafai vs. Suguru Muranaka, 12, for Yafai’s WBA junior bantamweight title; Cerefino Rodriguez vs. Sam Eggington, 12, for Rodriguez’s European welterweight title; Frankie Gavin vs. Dave Ryan, 10, welterweights; Sean Davis vs. Gamal Yafai, 10, junior featherweights; Ryan Kelly vs. Adam Harper, 10, middleweights.

May 20

At London (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Liam Walsh, 12, for Davis’ IBF junior lightweight title; Bradley Skeete vs. Shayne Singleton, 12, for Skeete’s BBBofC British welterweight title; Ryan Walsh vs. Marco McCullough, 12, for Walsh’s BBBofC British featherweight title.

At Newark, N.J. (HBO), Terence Crawford vs. Felix Diaz, 12, for Crawford’s WBO/WBC junior welterweight title.

May 27

At Sheffield, England (SHO), Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr., 12, for Brook’s IBF welterweight title.

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (SHO), Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12, for Russell’s WBC featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title.

Fight Schedule
