Flames tie franchise record with 10th straight victory

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner Monday night and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie their franchise record with their 10th straight victory.

Calgary’s first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high on Marc-Andre Fleury. Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win.

The Atlanta Flames had won 10 games in a row Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

Pittsburgh had a chance to win it in overtime when Mark Giordano was sent off for a slash of Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the four-on-three.

Johnny Gaudreau, Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman scored in regulation for Calgary, which moved back into second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames are even in points with Anaheim, but have more regulation/overtime wins.

Malkin, Crosby and Conor Sheary scored for Pittsburgh. The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped, but still moved into a tie in points with the Washington Capitals atop the Metropolitan division. The Capitals are ahead on the tiebreaker.

