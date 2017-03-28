Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida coach, Auburn player…

Florida coach, Auburn player clash after softball game

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 2:22 am < a min read
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida softball coach Tim Walton was involved in an altercation with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan on Monday night after Walton gave Fagan a slight push during postgame handshakes.

The Tigers beat Florida 1-0, and when Fagan left Walton hanging for a handshake, the coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan turned and pushed Walton back, and the two exchanged words. A scrum broke out around them, and Fagan ended up being pulled away from Walton while screaming at the coach.

Fagan’s sisters, Kasey and Sami, both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the Gators in 2012. Kasey is a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Florida is the top-ranked team in the country, per the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers rank sixth.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida coach, Auburn player…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.