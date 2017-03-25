Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida-South Carolina Matchup

Florida-South Carolina Matchup

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Share
UF USC
Record 27-8 25-10
Avg. Pts. 78.1 73.1
Opp. Avg. Pts. 66.2 64.8
Margin 11.9 8.3
FG Pct. .451 .419
Opp. FG Pct. .408 .398
3-Pt. FG Pct. .361 .339
Opp. 3-Pt. FG Pct. .307 .299
3-Pt. FG-Game 7.7 6.8
Opp. 3-Pt. FG-Game 5.6 5.5
FT Pct. .725 .696
Rebound Margin 2.0 1.2
TO Diff. 3.1 4.0
Avg Steals 7.5 7.9
Avg Blocks 4.8 3.8
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida-South Carolina Matchup
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.