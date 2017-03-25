Sports Listen

Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 4:52 pm < a min read
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0
Columbus 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Wennberg 13 (Quincey), 13:11.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-13-12_36. Columbus 5-8-8_21.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 10-11-1 (21 shots-20 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 40-13-5 (36-36).

A_19,052 (18,144). T_2:28.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Vaughan Rody.

